Nepal’s Total COVID-19 Cases Reaches 17,658 With 156 New Cases

July 19, 2020, 4:46 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has confirmed new 156 cases of COVID-19 today. With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 17,658 including 11,695 cases of recovery and 40 death cases.More

In 3,741 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests performed in the last 24 hours, 156 people were found with the virus infection. Professor Dr. Gautam also said that there are currently 5929 active COVID-19 cases in Nepal.

He said that Sudur Paschim Pradesh has the highest number of cases with 2377 followed by 1886 in province 2 and 447 in Karnali. Similarly, Gandaki has 428 Bagmati 410, Karnali 296 and 1 province 79.

The new cases were detected in Sunsari, Saptari, Siraha, Parsa, Bara, Sarlahi, Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Morang, Rautahat, Makwanpur, Kaski, Lamjung, Baglung, Myagdi, Syangja, Parbat, Rupandehi, Pyuthan, Banke, Bardiya, Dang, Nawalparasi, Salyan, Dadeldhura and Kailali.

58 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate in the country now stands at 66.24 percent.

Currently, there are 22,662 people, mostly returnees from abroad, are in quarantine and the death rate is at 1.04 percent.

