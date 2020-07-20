Floods Washed Away A Bridge In Prithvi Highway, Vehicular Movement To Kathmandu Halted

Floods Washed Away A Bridge In Prithvi Highway, Vehicular Movement To Kathmandu Halted

July 20, 2020, 7:33 p.m.

Vehicular movement along the Pritvhi Highway has come to a standstill as the torrential rainfall occurring from Sunday night washed away an approach road to Mauwakhola bridge in Prithvi Highway at the bordering point of Chitwan and Dhading district reports RSS.

According to RSS, even the bridge is on the verge of collapse after the flood damaged the road after the inundation.

Engineer of Road Division Office, Bharatpur, Shiva Khanal said that the nearly 12 metres of the approach road to the bridge was washed away by flood water. Efforts are on to resume the traffic by repairing the road at the earliest possible time, he added.

A head constable at Jogimara Police Post Upendra Shrestha said that the bridge collapsed this afternoon, even halting the people’s mobility through the section. He said that there is no possibility of vehicular movement for the immediate until a new alterative was sought.

