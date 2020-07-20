NIBL Ace Capital Comes Up With NIBL Professional Portfolio Service

NIBL Ace CAPITAL Limited, one of the Nepal’s leading merchant banking company and a subsidiary of Nepal Investment Bank Limited, has come up with a new tailored product”NIBL Professional Portfolio Service “under the Portfolio Management Service.

This product aims to create an investment opportunity to the busy professionals, with limited time, expertise and fund to invest under this service. Its theme is “Invest Now, Pay Later “which would be very helpful to those professionals who wants to exploit the opportunity of stock market in a hassle free environment.

In response to impact of Covid-19, NIBL Ace Capital has also launched two new products recently under Corporate Advisory Service for business/entrepreneur.

They included Business Assessment and Impact Analysis and Start-up set up and Capital Funding”