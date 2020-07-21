Hanumante River Inundates Bhaktapur

Hanumante River Inundates Bhaktapur

July 21, 2020, 11:38 a.m.

The swollen Hanumante and other small rivers triggered by torrential rainfall for the past two days have inundated many residential areas in Bhaktapur Municipality and Surya Binayak Municipality reports RSS.

According to RSS, the flood in Hanumante river submerged settlements in ward no. 1, 3 and 4 in Bhaktapur district. The hospitals, schools and dozens of houses from Hanumanghat to Sallaghari areas were affected from the flooding, ward chair Ram Krishna Gora said.

Likewise, most of the places in Balkot and Dadhikot sites are inundated in Surya Binayak.

People’s representatives in different ward said that properties worth million were damaged though human causality was not reported

