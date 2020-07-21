Nepal Conducts 323835 PCR Test, Leading Country In SAARC Region

Nepal Conducts 323835 PCR Test, Leading Country In SAARC Region

July 21, 2020, 5:27 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has said that 323835 coronavirus tests have been conducted till Tuesday in Nepal. He also said that this is the highest in the SAARC countries except for Sri Lanka and Bhutan.

Press Briefing on COVID-19 2077.04.06

Press Briefing on COVID-19 2077.04.06 #COVID-19

Posted by Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal on Tuesday, July 21, 2020

He informed media persons that the numbers of the number of people leaving in quarantine are declining. There are 21704 people in quarantine Tuesday. Of this, Sudur Paschim has the highest numbers with 6979 followed by 3514 in province 5, Gandaki with 3337 and 2567 in Province 1. Similarly, province 2 has 2312 followed by Bagmati 1552 and Karnali 1443.

Province 2 has the highest number of infections with 4685 and 2766 discharged followed by province 5 with 4198 infections and 3818 discharge and Sudur Paschim with 4127 infections and 2129 discharged.

Province 1 has lowest number of infections with 860 and 752 recovery followed by Bagmati 882, 452 recoveries, Gandaki 1405 infection and 1020 recovery and Karnali 1837 infections and 1540 recovery.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Glacier Lake In Neelum In Tibet Recede, Risk Remains For Residents Leaving In Bhotekosi
Jul 21, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Added 9 New Cases On Tuesday
Jul 21, 2020
Nepal’s COVID-19 Caseload Reaches At 17,994 With 150 New Cases
Jul 21, 2020
BP Koirala’s Ideology Is Relevant Forever To Nepal: NC Leader Joshi
Jul 21, 2020
200 Landslides Occurred At Mugling Naubishe Road Section
Jul 21, 2020

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Added 9 New Cases On Tuesday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 43 minutes ago
Nepal’s COVID-19 Caseload Reaches At 17,994 With 150 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 3 minutes ago
Oxford Vaccine 'Promising' Against Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 14 minutes ago
Bangladesh Approved A Third-Phase Trial Of A COVID-19 Vaccine Developed By China By Reuters 21 hours, 37 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Added 3 New COVID-19 Cases,222288 In Isolation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Hits 17,844 With 186 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Glacier Lake In Neelum In Tibet Recede, Risk Remains For Residents Leaving In Bhotekosi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 21, 2020
BP Koirala’s Ideology Is Relevant Forever To Nepal: NC Leader Joshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 21, 2020
200 Landslides Occurred At Mugling Naubishe Road Section By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 21, 2020
Hanumante River Inundates Bhaktapur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 21, 2020
11,55,191 COVID-19 Cases In India; 37,148 In A Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 21, 2020
Daily Deaths Stay High, 50 More Die From Coronavirus In Bangladesh On Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 21, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75