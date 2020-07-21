Nepal Conducts 323835 PCR Test, Leading Country In SAARC Region

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has said that 323835 coronavirus tests have been conducted till Tuesday in Nepal. He also said that this is the highest in the SAARC countries except for Sri Lanka and Bhutan.

He informed media persons that the numbers of the number of people leaving in quarantine are declining. There are 21704 people in quarantine Tuesday. Of this, Sudur Paschim has the highest numbers with 6979 followed by 3514 in province 5, Gandaki with 3337 and 2567 in Province 1. Similarly, province 2 has 2312 followed by Bagmati 1552 and Karnali 1443.

Province 2 has the highest number of infections with 4685 and 2766 discharged followed by province 5 with 4198 infections and 3818 discharge and Sudur Paschim with 4127 infections and 2129 discharged.

Province 1 has lowest number of infections with 860 and 752 recovery followed by Bagmati 882, 452 recoveries, Gandaki 1405 infection and 1020 recovery and Karnali 1837 infections and 1540 recovery.