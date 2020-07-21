Nepal Formally Announces End Of Nationwide Lockdown From Tonight

Finance minister and spokesperson of the government Dr. Yubaraj Khatiwad announced the end of lockdown from midnight today. Nepal government announced nationwide lockdown on March 24 amid the spread of coronavirus in the country stopping all the activities.

He said that that the lockdown is now formally over. Addressing the press briefing following the cabinet meeting, Minister Dr. Khatiwada said that hotel and restaurants will also be allowed to open from August 1. However, the banned will continue to hold party and reception.