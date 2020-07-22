Keyrung Tshyo Glacial Lake Water Level Recedes, No Threat For Outburst

Keyrung Tshyo Glacial Lake Water Level Recedes, No Threat For Outburst

July 22, 2020, 8:52 a.m.

After a visit by senior Chinese scientists, Chinese authorities informed the Nepalese side that there is no immediate threat of outbursting of a glacial lake and flood in the Bhotekosi river.

It was reported earlier that Keyrung Tshyo Glacial Lake located at Kutibazaar of Neelum district of Tibet was under a threat of possible outbursts.

Following information from Chinese authorities, the local administration in Sindhupalchok district has urged the citizens of the affected area to remain safe, saying there is a risk of bursting out the.

Issuing a public notice on Monday, the local administration had asked the people of Sunkoshi and Bhotekoshi rivers basin to remain on high-alert and safe as the lake might burst at any moment.

The lake lies around 45 kilometers at Kutibazaar from Tatopani border point. The local administration suspected that there might be a risk at Bahrabise and Bhotekoshi areas as the lake drains out in the Bhotekoshi River.

Chief District Officer Umesh Dhakal said that the Neelum administration of Tibet through the Tatopani-based Armed Police Force had informed Nepal to new information.

He also said that Chinese authorities informed Nepal that the water level in the glacier lake recede almost 1 meter due to a decline in the rainfall.

Tatopani, Sunkoshi, Bhotekoshi, Dolalghat, Sindhuli, Ramechhap and Tarai districts are at risk if the glacier outburst.

Dhakal said that the risk, for now, is over. However, he cautioned the risk will depend upon the patter of rain.

