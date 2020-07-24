Nepal’s Total COVID-19 Case Reached 18374 With 133 New Cases On Friday

Nepal’s Total COVID-19 Case Reached 18374 With 133 New Cases On Friday

July 24, 2020, 4:35 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 133 New Cases. With this COVID-19 caseload reached at 18,374.

He said that 133 persons were found with the virus infection in 3,987 Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests performed in the last 24 hours.More

Likewise 107 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 70.46 per cent.

Currently, there are 5,383 active cases of COVID-19 and 19,444 are in quarantine. With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 18,374 including 12,947 cases of recovery and 44 death cases.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Kathmandu Reported 9 New Cases, Risk Intensifies
Jul 24, 2020
Bhuwan KC Filed A Defamation Case Against Actress Samragya At Kathmandu District Court
Jul 24, 2020
Sitapali Acid Throwing Accused Made public
Jul 24, 2020
Nepal-India Cooperation In Hydroelectricity Sector Discussed
Jul 24, 2020
Gold Prices Today Surge, Hit New Highs Again, Silver Rises Further
Jul 24, 2020

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Kathmandu Reported 9 New Cases, Risk Intensifies By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 36 minutes ago
WHO Head Slams US Accusation Of Bias By Agencies 11 hours, 3 minutes ago
Nepal’s COVID-19 Situation Update By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 26 minutes ago
China's Sinopharm Says Coronavirus Vaccine Could Be Ready By Year-End By Reuters 1 day ago
Nepal COVID-19 Cases Reached 18,241 With 147 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Nepal Has Still Huge Risk Of The COVID-19: WHO Representative To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Bhuwan KC Filed A Defamation Case Against Actress Samragya At Kathmandu District Court By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2020
Sitapali Acid Throwing Accused Made public By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2020
Nepal-India Cooperation In Hydroelectricity Sector Discussed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2020
Gold Prices Today Surge, Hit New Highs Again, Silver Rises Further By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2020
Nepal Repatriated Over 34000 Migrant Workers From Gulf By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2020
Attorney General files Review Petition On Koirala’s Release By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75