Nepal’s Total COVID-19 Case Reached 18374 With 133 New Cases On Friday

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 133 New Cases. With this COVID-19 caseload reached at 18,374.

He said that 133 persons were found with the virus infection in 3,987 Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests performed in the last 24 hours.More

Likewise 107 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 70.46 per cent.

Currently, there are 5,383 active cases of COVID-19 and 19,444 are in quarantine. With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 18,374 including 12,947 cases of recovery and 44 death cases.