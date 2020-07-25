Heavy Rains Likely Between 27th-30 July In Nepal Flood Situation May Turn Worse In Nepal’s Terai

Heavy Rains Likely Between 27th-30 July In Nepal Flood Situation May Turn Worse In Nepal’s Terai And Bihar

July 25, 2020, 8:01 a.m.

The mountainous terrain of Nepal and the catchment areas are going to rain heavily raising the damaging potential of the water bodies running across Indian states. Heavy rainfall is expected between 27th and 30th July over hills in Nepal.

Skymet issues an orange alert for Bihar, to be prepared and guard against such powerful thunderstorms to minimize loss of life and assets.

The monsoon trough is likely to shift close to the foothills of Bihar shortly. This situation is ideal for accentuating rainfall all along its stretch from Champaran to Kishanganj. Heavy rainfall is expected between 27th and 30th July over the northern half of Bihar comprising Champaran (West & East), Siwan, Sitamarhi, Madhepura, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Supaul, Araria, Bhagalpur, Purnea and Kishanganj. The rest of the Bihar state will experience moderate rains with few intense spells of short duration during this period.

Bihar is struggling with grim flood situations for the third time in this season since the onset of monsoon. Though heavy rains are not likely during the next three days, the steady flow of rivers and the release of water from the barrage is likely to keep the situation grim. The fear of escalation looms large with a northward shift of monsoon trough for nearly 4-5 days.

The thunderstorm cells during such situations are energetic and are filled with hazards of severe lightning strikes. The past incidents of this season have inflicted loss of life and carry the potential even this time also. Skymet issues an orange alert to be prepared and guard against such powerful thunderstorms to minimize loss of life and assets.

Source: Skymetweather

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

District Administration Office Imposes Indefinite Curfew In Birjung From Today To Curb COVID-19 Spread
Jul 25, 2020
Nag Panchami Today
Jul 25, 2020
US Announces Guidelines Blocking New International Students Including Nepali
Jul 25, 2020
Heavy Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Province 5, Karnali And Sudurpaschim
Jul 25, 2020
Nag Panchami 2020: Puja And Significance
Jul 24, 2020

More on Flood, Earthquakes and disasters

Keyrung Tshyo Glacial Lake Water Level Recedes, No Threat For Outburst By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
Kosi Barrage Recorded Highest Level Of Floodwater By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 18 hours ago
Glacier Lake In Neelum In Tibet Recede, Risk Remains For Residents Leaving In Bhotekosi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 20 hours ago
200 Landslides Occurred At Mugling Naubishe Road Section By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Hanumante River Inundates Bhaktapur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Saptakosi River Crosses The Danger Level By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

District Administration Office Imposes Indefinite Curfew In Birjung From Today To Curb COVID-19 Spread By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 25, 2020
Nag Panchami Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 25, 2020
WHO Reports Record Daily Coronavirus Cases,India Reports The Highest Number of Cases By Agencies Jul 25, 2020
US Announces Guidelines Blocking New International Students Including Nepali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 25, 2020
Heavy Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Province 5, Karnali And Sudurpaschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 25, 2020
Nag Panchami 2020: Puja And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75