Kathmandu Reported 8 New Cases Of COVID-19

As the number of infections of coronavirus continues to rise in Kathmandu Valley, common people are nervously watching the situation. With the easing lockdown, life came back to normal.

Despite frequent advice from the government, people are not abiding the minim health and security protocol. Experts are worried about the possibility of a spike in Kathmandu Valley.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 8 new COVID19 cases in Kathmandu out of 130 new cases.

He said that Morang recorded the highest numbers of cases today with 24 followed by Ascham 14.

He said that 130 persons were found with the virus infection. The new cases were detected in Jhapa 1, Morang 24, Illam 8, Siraha 1, Sunsari 2, Udayapur 1, Terhathum 1, Dhanusa 1, Mahottari 1, Dang 1, Kathmandu 8, Nuwakot 1, Solukhumbu 2, Parsa 4, Nawalparasi (east) 2, Rautahat 1, Makwanpur 1, Bara 1, Kaski 1, Gorkha 2, Rupandehi 1, Argakhanchi 1, Banke 2, Bardiya 6, Jumla 1, Rolpa 3, Dailekh 25, Surkhet 3, Achcham 14, Bajura 6 and Kanchanpur 1.

Currently, there are 5,440 active cases of COVID-19 and 17,903 are in quarantine. With this, the national COVID-19 caseload has reached 18,613 including 13,128 cases of recovery and 45 death cases.