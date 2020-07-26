RPP Leader Sunil Thapa Quit RPP To Join Nepali Congress

Former minister and General Secretary of Rastriya Prajatantra Party Sunil Bahadur Thapa along with 39 other senior members quit the party expressing their dissatisfaction over the party’s activities.

Thapa, son of former prime minister and political stalwart late Surya Bahadur Thapa, was not happy with the stand taken by the party following the merger.

It is said that they are considering joining Nepali Congress. They handed over their resignation letter to party trio chairman. In their resignation letter, they blamed party leadership for deviating from party’s liberal stand for selfish gain. They said that the party has lost its ideals and credibility in the mass.

Those who resigned from the party included Bishnu Bikram Thapa, Baburam Basnet and other central members.

