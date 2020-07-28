Geologists Recommend Shift 10 Houses In Durlung

Geologists Recommend Shift 10 Houses In Durlung

July 28, 2020, 11:50 a.m.

Geologists have recommended the administration here to immediately shift 10 houses of Durlung village in the district to a safer location. The houses in the vicinity of the landslide occurred two weeks back are in high risk of further disaster, the geologists warned after holding field study.    

Nine persons from Dhakalbari Durlung of Kushma Municipality-3 were killed in the landslide.    

Making public the study report, the team of geologists arrived here from Department of Mines and Geology, recommended for immediate removal of 10 households to escape further tragedy.    

The team studied the features of soil and pointed out the reasons behind landslides. "In view of the soil condition and possible threat, recommendation was made for relocating 10 households," said team leader geologist Shiva Kumar Banskota.    

He suggested that retaining wall, check dam and bio-engineering could be adopted to control the landslide. Large mass from Dhakalbari to Nuwarkhola was gradually depressing posing further risk, he added, urging people not to cultivate crops that need irrigation.    

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Reports 53 COVID-19 New Cases
Jul 28, 2020
Nepal Added 311 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Case Count Reaches 19,063
Jul 28, 2020
Four Persons Die In Landslide In Baglung
Jul 28, 2020
Nepal Is Preparing To Resume Limited Domestic And International Flights From August 17
Jul 28, 2020
Nepal To Sign Extradition Treaty With Neighbors, Friendly Countries
Jul 28, 2020

More on Flood, Earthquakes and disasters

Four Persons Die In Landslide In Baglung By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 2 minutes ago
Heavy Rains Likely Between 27th-30 July In Nepal Flood Situation May Turn Worse In Nepal’s Terai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 9 hours ago
Keyrung Tshyo Glacial Lake Water Level Recedes, No Threat For Outburst By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 8 hours ago
Kosi Barrage Recorded Highest Level Of Floodwater By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 21 hours ago
Glacier Lake In Neelum In Tibet Recede, Risk Remains For Residents Leaving In Bhotekosi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 23 hours ago
200 Landslides Occurred At Mugling Naubishe Road Section By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Reports 53 COVID-19 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 28, 2020
Nepal Added 311 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Case Count Reaches 19,063 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 28, 2020
Baloch, Sindhi Pro-Freedom Organisations To Form United Front To fight Pak By Agencies Jul 28, 2020
Xi Jinping Plans To Control Pakistan's Politics, Economy Via CPEC Authority By Agencies Jul 28, 2020
Nepal Is Preparing To Resume Limited Domestic And International Flights From August 17 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 28, 2020
Nepal To Sign Extradition Treaty With Neighbors, Friendly Countries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 28, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75