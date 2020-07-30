Floods Inundated Over 6000 Houses In Eastern Kailali

The floods caused by torrential monsoon rain has affected 6,320 houses in the district and three persons of Bhajani Municipality-8 have gone missing.

Shivaraj Joshi, information officer of the Kailali District Administration Office said that three persons who were swept away by the flood have been successfully rescued. According to the Kailali District Administration Office, 2,315 houses in Joshipur Rural Municipality have been inundated.

Similarly, 2,180 houses of Bhajani Municipality, 1,000 houses of Janaki Rural Rural Municipality and 825 houses in Tikapur Municipality have been inundated.

To rescue the people, more than 400 security workers have been deployed in Kailali for rescue of the flood victims.

The local Disaster Management Committee, local representatives and security workers have been deployed for the rescue of flood victims. The displaced victims have been shifted to the building of postal highway, school and community building.