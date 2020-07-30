Nepal’s COVID-19 Cases Reaches 19,547 With 274 New Cases

Nepal’s COVID-19 Cases Reaches 19,547 With 274 New Cases

July 30, 2020, 4:50 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 274 new cases of COVID-19 today. With this, the nation's COVID-19 case count has reached 19,547 including 14,248 cases of recovery and 52 death cases.More

He said that out of 6,304 Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests performed in the last 24 hours, 274 persons were found with the virus infection.

He also said that 227 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 72.97 per cent.

Currently, there are 5,227 active cases of COVID-19 and 13,201 are in quarantine.

