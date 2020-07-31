Nepal Records 224 COVID-19 With Total Stand At 19771 On Friday

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 224 new cases of COVID-19 today. With this, the nation's COVID-19 case count has reached 19,771 including 556 deaths.

He said that the new infections were confirmed after testing 10,768 specimens through PCR method across the country in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 5316 are in isolation and 12111 are under quarantine. On Thursday, Nepal’s COVID-19 tally reached 19,547 with 274 new recorded cases.

According to Professor Dr. Gautm, 151 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus.