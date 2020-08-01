Nepal’s Total Tally of COVID-19 Surges To 20,086 With 315 New Cases

Aug. 1, 2020, 5:02 p.m.

Population (MoHP), has confirmed 315 new cases of COVID-19 today. With this, the total cases reached to 20086.

He said that in 6,993 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests performed in the last 24 hours and 315 persons were found with the virus infection.More

He said that of the 315 new cases of COVID-19, six were detected in Kathmandu valley.

"The infection rate has increased by 0.8 percent and has reached 3.6 percent 11 days after the end of the COVID-19 lockdown," said Dr. Gautam.

According to Professor Dr. Gautam, 93 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in various health facilities nationwide were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 72.1 percent.

Currently, there are 5,338 active cases of COVID-19 and 11,533 are in quarantine. With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 20,086 including 14,492 cases of recovery and 56 death cases.

