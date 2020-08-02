Kathmandu’s Traffic Police Division Sealed Off To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19

Aug. 2, 2020, 4:24 p.m.

Following the detection of two COVID-19 positive cases, the Metropolitan Traffic Police Division (MTPD) in Kathmandu has been sealed off.

According to the division, two of the traffic police persons were found infected with COVID-19 in a mass testing.

The division announced the closure of all activities till the completion of disinfection. Recently, the number of COVID-19 positive has increased all over Nepal among police forces.

