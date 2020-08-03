Nepal’s COVID-19 Cases Reaches To 20,750 With 418 New Cases

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 418 new cases of COVID-19 today. With this, the total cases have surged to 20750. More

He said that 7,637 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours. “Out of this test, 418 persons were identified with the virus infection,” said professor Dr. Gautam in the daily press briefing today.

The recovery rate stands at 72.1 percent and death toll is 0.28 percent. Similarly, there are 5,732 active cases of COVID-19, which is 27.6 percent of the total cases of virus infection, and are in quarantine.

With this, the nation's COVID-19 caseload has reached 20,750 including 14,961 cases of recovery and 57 death cases.