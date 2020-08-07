Nepal Confirms 464 COVID-19 News Cases, Total Reaches 22214

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) , has confirmed 464 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. With this, the total cases reach 22214.More

He said that 464 persons were identified with the virus infection in 7926 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests which have been conducted in the last 24 hours. It was reported 381 cases on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 425 patients were discharged from the various hospitals across the country following recovery. There are no 6330 persons in isolation wards with 15814 recovery and 70 deaths. There are 10217 people in quarantine.