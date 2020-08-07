Nepal Confirms 464 COVID-19 News Cases, Total Reaches 22214

Nepal Confirms 464 COVID-19 News Cases, Total Reaches 22214

Aug. 7, 2020, 5 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) , has confirmed 464 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. With this, the total cases reach 22214.More

He said that 464 persons were identified with the virus infection in 7926 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests which have been conducted in the last 24 hours. It was reported 381 cases on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 425 patients were discharged from the various hospitals across the country following recovery. There are no 6330 persons in isolation wards with 15814 recovery and 70 deaths. There are 10217 people in quarantine.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Gets 106 New COVID-19 Cases
Aug 07, 2020
Kathmandu Valley’s District Administration Offices To Restrict The Non-Essential Activities From Sunday
Aug 07, 2020
Two Persons Die Due To COVID-19 At Patan Hospital
Aug 07, 2020
WORLD BANK Supporting Road Sector
Aug 07, 2020
Rajib Upadhya’s Book Cabals And Cartel Released
Aug 07, 2020

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Gets 106 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 21 minutes ago
Two Persons Die Due To COVID-19 At Patan Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 40 minutes ago
With 87 New COVID-19 Cases, Kathmandu Valley Reaches In Dangerous Zone By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Surges To 21,750 With 360 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Global Coronavirus Deaths Exceed 700,000, One Person Dies Every 15 Seconds On Average By Reuters 1 day, 23 hours ago
With 62 New COVID-19 Cases, Kathmandu Valley’s Cases Continue To Surge By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley’s District Administration Offices To Restrict The Non-Essential Activities From Sunday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 07, 2020
India Suffers Record Jump In COVID-19 Cases To Pass 2 Million By Reuters Aug 07, 2020
Sri Lanka's Election: President Rajapaksa’s Party Win By Landslide By Agencies Aug 07, 2020
TRISHULI RIVER BASIN Call For Protection By A Correspondent Aug 07, 2020
WORLD BANK Supporting Road Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 07, 2020
Rajib Upadhya’s Book Cabals And Cartel Released By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 07, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75