Kathmandu Valley Confirmed 62 COVID-19 Cases On Saturday

With a total of 62 cases of COVID-19 infection on Saturday, Kathmandu continues to lead in the total numbers of COVID-19 cases. Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 56 new cases in Kathmandu district followed 3 each in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur.

Kathmandu has the highest number of cases followed by Parsa 55 in out of 378 cases detected on Saturday. The new cases were detected in Mahottari 17, Sunsari 10, Morang 50, Saptari 1, Dhanusa 20, Sarlahi 36, Bara 7, Chitwan 2, Makwanpur 6, Rautahat 4, Sindhuli 2, Kavre 7, Ramechhap 5, Dhading 2, Dolakha 2, Nuwakot 1, Kanchanpur 4, Baglung 13, Kaski 3, Myagdi 1, Syangja 7, Banke 49, Rukum (West) 1, Bardiya 1, Surkhet 3, Jajarkot 1, Bajhang 3, Kailali 4 and Kanchanpur 3.

Meanwhile, 499 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection.

Currently, there are 6,206 active cases of COVID-19 and 10,792 are in quarantine.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 22,592 including 16,313 cases of recovery and 73 death cases.