Nepal Confirms 378 COVID-19 News Cases, Total Reaches 22594

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) , has confirmed 378 COVID-19 News Cases on Saturday and total reaches 22594.

He said that 378 persons were identified with the virus infection in 7868 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests which have been conducted in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has confirmed 464 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Meanwhile, 499 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection.

Currently, there are 6,206 active cases of COVID-19 and 10,792 are in quarantine.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 22,592 including 16,313 cases of recovery and 73 death cases.