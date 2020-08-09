Gautam Buddha Was Born In Lumbini, Nepal: Indian External Affairs Minister

Gautam Buddha Was Born In Lumbini, Nepal: Indian External Affairs Minister

Aug. 9, 2020, 8:18 p.m.

India has once again officially reiterated that Gautam Buddha was born in Nepal. In a press conference at the External Affairs Ministry in India, spokesperson said that there is no dispute about the fact that Buddha was born in Nepal.

Official Spokesperson's said that response to a media query on External Affairs Minister’s remarks at the CII event on 08 August, 2020,

“EAM’s remarks yesterday at the CII event referred to our shared Buddhist heritage. There is no doubt that Gautam Buddha was born in Lumbini, which is in Nepal,” said spokesperson of External Affairs Ministry.

