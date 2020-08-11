Kathmandu Recorded 134 COVID-19 Cases On Tuesday

Started slowly in recording COVID-19 cases, Kathmandu Valley has recorded the highest single-day cases with 134 New Cases on Tuesday. According to the Ministry of Health and Population, this is the highest single-day case recorded in the valley till the date.

Of the 134 new cases of virus infection, 110 cases were detected in Kathmandu, 16 in Lalitpur, and 10 cases were detected in Bhaktapur. Although the cases have increased exponentially and request the valley’s municipality, cabinet rejected to shut down the public transport.

In 10,462 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 134 persons were found with the virus infection in the valley itself, informed Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the ministry in the daily press briefing today.

If things go this way, Kathmandu Valley will become a major hotspot of COVID-19 in the coming days. Despite the failure of the government to take any step, local people are sealing their own areas.

Indulges in the internal political squabble, the government is unable to direct the health sector to cope the COVID-19 crisis. Health experts, the main opposition party Nepali Congress has already criticized the apathy of the government to deal with COVID-19.

638 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours across the nation, taking the caseload to 23,948 including 16,664 cases of recovery and 83 death cases.