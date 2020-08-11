Kathmandu University ( KU) Shutdown For 15 Days

Kathmandu University ( KU) Shutdown For 15 Days

Aug. 11, 2020, 4:10 p.m.

The Dhulikhel-based Kathmandu University (KU) in Kavrepalanchowk district has been closed for next 15 days beginning from today, owing to the growing risk of coronavirus infection reports Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS).

Thorough a notice on Monday, University registrar Prof Dr Subodh Sharma said all services (except most essential and school of medical sciences) would be closing from today as a precautionary measure against the virus.

The University is highly concerned about the possibility of spread of the virus in the Kathmandu Valley including Dhulikhel and Banepa municipalities in the district, it is said. However, online classes will continue.

