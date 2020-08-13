Kathmandu Valley Recorded 127 The Highest Number Of COVID-19 Cases On Thursday

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 127 new cases of COVID-19 in Kathmandu Valley today.

In 9,859 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 27 persons were found with the virus infection in Kathmandu Valley, informed Professor Dr. Gautam.

Of the 127 new cases, 111 were detected in Kathmandu, 11 were found in Lalitpur and five were recorded in Bhaktapur.

Moreover, 525 new cases of virus infection were confirmed across the country on Thursday taking the national tally to 24,957 including 16,837 cases of recovery and 95 death cases.

The new cases were detected in Dhanusa 22, Sunsari 19, Udayapur 1, Jhapa 2, Morang 88, Parsa 38, Ilam 4, Mahottari 20, Rautahat 8, Siraha 2, Saptari 31, Bara 1, Parsa 38, Nuwakot 1, Rautahat 17, Sarlahi 26, Chitwan 11, Makwanpur 28, Ramechhap 1, Sindhuli 2, Kavrepalanchowk 8, Dolakha 1, Surkhet 1, Kapilvastu 21, Kaski 3, Nawalparasi (East) 3, Tanahun 1, Pyuthan 3, Rupandehi 12, Dang 2, Banke 10, Bardiya 3, Palpa 1, Nawalparasi (West) 1, Baitadi 1 and Doti 1.