Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Climbs To 24,957 With 525 New Cases

Aug. 13, 2020, 4:58 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 525 COVID-19 News Cases on Thursday and total reaches 24957.More

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has confirmed 525new cases of COVID-19 today.

In 9,859 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 525 persons were found with the virus infection, informed Professor Dr. Gautam, spokesperson of the ministry in the daily press briefing today.

He said that 109 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection.

Currently, there are 8,025 active cases of COVID-19, 14,769 are in quarantine and 466 are in-home quarantine across the nation.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 24,957 including 16,837 cases of recovery and 95 death cases.

