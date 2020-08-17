Nepal's COVID-19 Cases Reach 27241 With 581 New Cases On Monday

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 581 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. More

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 27,241 including 17,495 cases of recovery and 107 death cases.

In 11,520 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 581 persons, 173 females and 408 males were found with the virus infection, informed Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the ministry in the daily press briefing today.

Likewise, 160 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 64.2 percent.

Currently, there 9,649 are active cases of COVID-19, 7,038 are in organizational isolation and 2,601 are in home isolation. As many as 15,189 persons, mostly those who have returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the 9,649 active COVID-19 patients, 113 are receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and six patients, all of Bagmati State, are in a ventilator.

Likewise, Kathmandu, Morang, Parsa, Rautahat and Mahottari have over 500 active cases of COVID-19 and Sankhuwasabha, Manang, Mustang, Dolpa and Humla are COVID-19 free with zero active cases of virus infection.