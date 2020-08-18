Kathmandu Valley Records 205 COVID-19 Cases, The Highest Number So Far

As Nepal has recorded the highest number of case today with 1016, Kathmandu Valley set another record with 205 cases today. Out of thee districts, Kathmandu maintain its numbers with 138 cases as Monday. The numbers of cases in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur have drastically increased with 50 and 17 respectively

Despite the strict measures taken by the government, the number of cases continues to rise in the valley along with other districts of Bagmati Province. Other top district to record highest number of cases in Bagmati province includes Chitwan 49 and Makwanpur 30. The number of cases in Kavrepalanchowk has also increased with 21 cases. Dhading recorded 2, Dolkha 2, Sindhuli 1 and Sindupalchwok 3.

The new cases were detected in districts such as Jhapa 21, Khotang 1, Morang 108, Okhaldhunga 1, Panchthar 1, Sunsari 8, Udayapur 2, Sankhuwasabha 3, Bara 42, Dhanusa 64, Mahottari 24, Parsa 128, Rautahat 37, Saptari 3, Sarlahi 107, Siraha 16, Baglung 3, Gorkha 2, Kaski 16, Lamjung 1, Syangja 1, Tanahun 2, Nawalparasi (East) 4, Banke 6, Bardiya 9, Dang 1, Kapilvastu 19, Rolpa 1, Rupandehi 14, Nawalparasi (West) 1, Dailekh 5, Rukum (West) 1, Surkhet 1, Darchula 2, Doti 46, Kailali 1 and Kanchanpur 1.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of The Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH) has confirmed 1,016 new cases of COVID-19 today.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 28,257 including 17,580 cases of recovery and 114 death cases.

In 13,461 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, 1,016 persons were found with the virus infection.

Moreover, 85 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 62.2 per cent.

Currently, there are 10,563 active cases of COVID-19 of which are in 2,887 are in home isolation. Also, 13,926 people, mostly those who have returned from abroad are placed in quarantine.

As many as eight COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment in ventilator across the country.