We Need To Be Proud For The Success Achieved By NEA: Minister Pun

Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barshaman Pun Ananta said that Nepal Electricity Authority has achieved so many success and everyone need to be proud of that. He also said that success has also added challenges as well.

Addressing an organized to celebrate the 35th Anniversary of NEA, chairman of the NEA board Minister Pun expressed his commitment to making NEA competitive nod strong.

Despite the lockdown caused by COVID-19, NEA has made Rs. 11 billion profit this year setting another record. He said that the distribution of reliable electricity, electrification to cover the remaining 10 percent of households, and self-reliant on electricity are some of the challenges. He also said that there are challenges to increase the internal consumption of electricity and export surplus will be another challenge.

He also said that there need to accelerate the construction of transmission lines evacuating the electricity generated by hydropower projects given the complain received by us.

He also said that NEA will sign PPA with the private sector searching competitive markets for electricity to create a conducive environment for investment. He said that the government will construct storage and semi-storage projects only. He said that Nepal is heading towards self-reliance on energy sector.

He said that the government has already forwarded 1061 MW Upper Arun and 600 MW Dudhkosi Storage. Member of National Planning Commission Krishna Prasad Oli stressed the need to supply reliable and quality electricity.

Secretary of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Dinesh Kumar Ghimire said that NEA needs to institutionalize to maintain its image made by ending the load shedding. He also needs to reform in the institution reducing the operational cost, improving service and managing the surplus energy of the future.

Managing director of Nepal Electricity Authority Kul Man Ghising said that they were unable to complete some projects in time despite their honest efforts and hard work. He also said that NEA’s good work will be in shadow due to some incomplete works.

He has said that NEA has announced this year as Increasing Consumption Year and will launch various programs. For this, there will be a constructed vehicle charging stations, promoting electricity in lift irrigation and encouraging the use of electricity in the kitchen displacing cooking gas.

