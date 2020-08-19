Today Is 154th Birth Anniversary Of The Motiram Bhatta

The 154th birth anniversary of the national luminary Yugkavi Motiram Bhatta is being observed across the country today by organizing different literary events reports RSS.

However, no formal programme has been organized this year due to rapid transmission of coronavirus throughout the country says national news agency.

Born on Kuse Aunsi (Father’s Day) in 1923 BS, Bhatta died on the same occasion in 1953 BS. Bhatta who lived a short span of life is ever remembered for his substantial contributions to the enrichment of Nepali literature.

It was poet Bhatta who immortalized Adikavi Bhanubhakta Acharya by making public his biopics.

Further, Bhatta was also credited for introducing printing press in Nepal for the first time. He was the one who introduced Ghazals in Nepali literature reports RSS.

The Yugkavi published the Ramayana of Bhanubhakta in 1941 BS.

He further developed Nepali language and made it a beautiful medium for literary expression.

Among the popular literary creations of Bhatta are ‘Bhanubhaktako Jeewan Charitra’, ‘Priyadarshika’ and ‘Pikdut’.