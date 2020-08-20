MeghauliSerai Receives Travelers’ Choice 2020 Award From Trip Advisor

MeghauliSerai, A Taj Safari at Chitwan National Park has been awarded the Travelers’ Choice 2020 accolade by Trip Advisor.

Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel platform recently announced the winners of its 18th Annual Travelers’ Choice Awards. The coveted award celebrates destinations, restaurants, attractions and more across the globe – with each award given for terms of service, quality and customer satisfaction. The top list for the Travelers’ Choice 2020 pushes the boundaries of today’s ever-critical consumer-reviewed standards. Continue to redefine the definition of luxury experience.

MeghauliSerai has honored the award garnering recognition to be amongst the Top 10% of Hotels and Resorts Worldwide for Excellence. A note of gratitude from Preet Singh, COO of Lifestyle Collective:“We are honored and humbled to receive the recognition and would like to thank our guests for continuing to make

each season the best one yet and sharing their experience digitally. And as we are entering the new era of travel, what they can expect is our dedication for excellence and our mission to elevate experiences.”

Heart of the Jungle, A Safe Sanctuary

MeghauliSerai’s Safe Sanctuary features adherence to the latest information, protocols from the world’s leading health experts and government authorities – including the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control – maximizing effectiveness of the response.

MeghauliSerai has taken precautionary measures to ensure guests' and employees' well-being. With stringent practices around food handling, sanitization, disinfection, and cleaning. Extra sanitization extends from all guest areas to supply chain deliveries, culinary preparation areas, and housekeeping procedures. Guest wellbeing throughout their stay is also being enhanced by limited contact, social distancing and private experiences – from airport transfers, check-in procedures, wellness and fitness pavilion, safari activities and personalized dining to the nutritional farm to table cuisines prepared by seasoned Chefs.

Local meets luxury at MeghauliSerai

From its 12 well-appointed rooms that offer elevated views over the jungle-scape to the 16 independent villas each with their own private plunge pools and the plush Rapti Mahal presidential suite, the lodge takes local traditions to a luxurious setting. MeghauliSerai has incorporated local hues into its design and operations for truly sustainable touches. From its Newari and Tharu-inspired front doors and the use of natural earthy tones that reflect the landscape to the locally-sourced ingredients that foreground Tharu tastes in inventive cuisine, the lodge offers a relaxing setting for discovery.

Interpretive wildlife experiences allow guests to discover and enjoy the stunning natural beauty of Nepal. Safaris by jeep and jungle walks give a whole new perspective on jungle life. Walks through the local Tharu village showcase traditional village life, where guests can learn the tricks of moonshining for traditional brews or get a taste of fresh homemade Nepalese pickle. Canoeing on the Rapti River or trekking through the awe-inspiring Himalayan foothills will satisfy the adventure-seekers. When it’s time to relax, nowhere is more suitable than with the signature spa treatments or by the cool water of the infinity pool, overlooking the tranquil flow of the Rapti river.

About CG Hospitality

CG Hospitality brings cutting edge concepts to life in hotels, resorts, residences and spas across Asia, the Middle East and Africa with a portfolio of bold, desired and innovative products that cross all frontiers and redefine standards. There are nearly 106 hotels in 10 countries with more than 5512 keys under its various brands and categories.MeghauliSerai Lodge, owned and managed by CG Hospitality with the Taj Safari brand is a luxurious five-star hidden jungle lodge overlooking river Rapti to face Chitwan National Park in central Nepal. The park, a world heritage site, is one of the best wildlife viewing national parks in Asia. Taj Safari MeghauliSerai has been awarded as the Best WildlifeResort/Hotel in Nepal and Best Wildlife Resort/Hotel in South Asia, in South Asian Travel Awards 2018.