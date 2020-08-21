Hartalika Teej 2020: Date, Puja Muhurat, History, Significance And Importance

Hartalika Teej 2020: Date, Puja Muhurat, History, Significance And Importance

Aug. 21, 2020, 8:48 a.m.

Amid a lockdown, Nepalese women are celebrating Teej festival. Hartalika Teej 2020 Date, Puja Muhurat: The festival is celebrated with much enthusiasm by married women Nepal and Indian states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand

Hartalika Teej 2020 Date, Puja Muhurat: Among the many Nepali and Indian festivals that mark the second half of the year, is the Hartalika Teej celebration that is observed during Shukla Paksha Tritiya of the Bhadrapada month. On this day, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped, and devotees seek prosperity in life, along with marital bliss.

According to Panchang, on this day, devotees make statues of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati with sand and worship them. The world ‘hartalika‘ is made up of two words ‘harat‘ and ‘aalika‘ which mean ‘abduction’ and ‘female friend’, respectively. According to Hindu mythology, a friend of Goddess Parvati had taken her to a forest so she could hide from her father who wanted her to marry Lord Vishnu, much against her wish.

This year, Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on August 21, which is a Friday. Panchang mentions that the Pratahkala Hartalika puja muhurat is between 5.54 am and 8.30 am on the day, and the Pradoshkala Hartalika puja muhurat is between 6.54 pm and 9.06 pm. The tritiya tithi begins 2.13 am and ends 11.02 pm on August 21.

If you are planning to sit down for puja, keep in mind that the morning time is ideal. Mostly, people start praying after taking an early bath, and getting dressed in fine clothes. The festival is celebrated with much enthusiasm by married women.

