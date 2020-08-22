Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 31117 With 634 New Cases Saturday

Aug. 22, 2020, 4:41 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 634 COVID-19 cases on Saturday. With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 31,117.

Nepal recorded 838 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. More

Professor Dr. Gautam informed that of the 12,519 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 634 persons, 182 females and 452 males were found with the virus infection.

He said that 136 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 59 percent.

Currently, there are 12,621 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 8,705 are in institutional isolation and 3,916 are in home isolation. Some 11,658 persons are placed in quarantine.

Of the active COVID-19 patients, 135 are admitted to ICU and 12 are receiving treatment in a ventilator facility.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 31,117 including 18,350 cases of recovery and 146 death cases.

