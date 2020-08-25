Kathmandu Valley Recorded 222 COVID-19 Cases On Tuesday

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam said that Kathmandu Valley has confirmed 222 new cases of COVID-19 in Kathmandu Valley today. He said that this is the highest single-day tally recorded by the Valley till now.

He informed that of the new cases, 199 were detected in Kathmandu, 19 were detected in Lalitpur and 14 were detected in Bhaktapur.

The new cases were detected in Udayapur 1, Okhaldunga 1, Khotang 1, Jhapa 5, Morang 41,Sunsari 14, Dhanusa 42, Parsa 4, Bara 14, Rautahat 44, Mahotari 17, Saptari 3, Sarlahi 58, Siraha 3, Chitwan 37, Dolakha 3, Dhading 8, Makwanpur 2, Ramechhap 1, Sindhupalchowk 2, Kaski 13, Gorkha 2, Tanahun 6, Nawalparasi (East) 4, Parbat 2, Lamjung 1, Baglung 1, Argakhanchi 1, Kapilvastu 23, Gulmi 2, Nawalparasi 8, Dang 8, Palpa 4, Pyuthan 4, Bardiya 6, Banke 15, Rupandehi 69, Rolpa 23, Kalikot 5, Jumla 1, Dalekh 4, Mugu 1, Salyan 4, Surkhet 5, Accham 19, Kanchanpur 12, Kailali 16, Dadeldhura 42,Doti 45, Bajhang 9 and Baitadi 2.

He said that 855 cases of COVID-19 infection were recorded across the nation on Tuesday, taking the national tally to 33,533 including 19,119 cases of recovery and 165 death cases.