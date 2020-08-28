Kathmandu Valley Records 415 New Cases Of COVID-19, Highest For A Single Day

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 415 new cases of COVID-19 in Kathmandu Valley. This is the highest single-day tally recorded by the Kathmandu Valley until now.

In 19229 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, 415 persons were found to be infected with the virus in the Valley.

He said that of the 415 new cases, 350 were detected in Kathmandu, 11 were detected in Lalitpur and 54 were detected in Bhaktapur.

The new cases were detected in Ilam 1, Udayapur 1, Jhapa 15, Okhaldhunga 1, Panchthar 2, Morang 47,Sunsari 41, Sankhuwasabha 2, Solukhumbu, Dhanusa 20, Parsa 1, Bara 4, Rautahat 21, Mahotari 13, Saptari 7, Sarlahi 13, Siraha 12, Chitwan 23, Dhading 16, Makwanpur 51, Rasuwa 1, Sindhupalchowk 1, Sindhuli 2, Kaski 16, Gorkha 1, Tanahu 4, Nawalparasi (East) 11, Lamjung 2, Baglung 1, Arghakhanchi 2,Kapilvastu 2, Nawalparasi 2, Dang 1, Bardiya 2, Banke 36, Rupandehi 72, Jumla 6, Dalekh 11, Salyan 3, Kanchanpur 1, Kailali 11 and Doti 9.

From the very beginning, experts have been warning the possibility of Kathmandu Valley would likely to turn major hotspot. What they said come true. This is the negligence of central and provincial government of the last two months allowing everything not taking the proper care.

Given the experiences of other countries, the situation can still contain within a week. By mobilizing effective tracing team at community level, strictly controlling the valley’s border and raising awareness, the number can still manage. What is required is strong determination from the people in the leadership.