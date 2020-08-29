India Records Another Surge In Daily Coronavirus Cases

India Records Another Surge In Daily Coronavirus Cases

Aug. 29, 2020, 3:46 p.m.

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India reported 76,472 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, slightly lower than the record breaking numbers of the past couple of days, but extending a run that has made the country’s outbreak currently the world’s worst.

India has reported a total of 3.46 million cases during the pandemic, a tally that places them behind the United States and Brazil in terms of total caseload. However, the south Asian country has reported higher single-day case rises than both those countries for almost two weeks.

India’s death toll rose by 1,021 to 62,550, data from the federal health ministry showed, even as local media reported that some nationwide restrictions on travel could be eased from next week.

The goverment might allow underground train networks to partially reopen, local media reported, an easing that Delhi’s chief minister has said is necessary to get the city back to full speed.

The western Indian state of Maharashtra, home to India’s financial capital Mumbai, recorded 331 fatalities, the steepest single-day increase among all states over the past two days.

On Friday, lawmaker H. Vasanthakumar from the country’s main opposition party Congress became the latest high profile figure to die from COVID-19, the infection caused by the novel coronavirus.

“The news of Kanyakumari MP, Shri H Vasanthakumar’s untimely demise due to Covid-19 has come as a shock,” Rahul Gandhi, a leading member of the Congress party said in a tweet late on Friday.

REUTERS

UK Moves To Fast-track Coronavirus Vaccine If Safety Tests Passed
Aug 29, 2020
Japanese Prime Minister Abe Resigns Because Of Poor Health
Aug 28, 2020
Trump, Republicans Attack Biden Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Street Protests
Aug 28, 2020
Could U.S. Regulators Authorize A COVID-19 Vaccine Before The Election?
Aug 26, 2020
Pandemic Pace Slows Worldwide But Virus Is Spreading In Nepal And India: WHO
Aug 25, 2020

More on India

India Reports Over 77,000 COVID-19 Cases In Friday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 15 minutes ago
Delhi Records Highest Single-day Spike In August By Agencies 1 day, 10 hours ago
India: COVID Recoveries Surpasses 25 Lakh, Fatality Rate Down To 1.83 Percent By News Desk 1 day, 23 hours ago
Sonia Gandhi Continues As Interim President Of Indian Congress By Agencies 4 days, 11 hours ago
India Reports Nearly 70,000 COVID-19 Cases Total Reach 29,75,702 , 945 Deaths By Agencies 1 week ago
From LoC To LAC, No One Can Challenge India’s Sovereignty: PM Modi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Records 186 COVID-19 Cases On Saturday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 29, 2020
With 884 New Cases, Nepal’s Total COVID-19 Cases Surge To 37410 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 29, 2020
TU’s Annual Exams Only After Dashain Festival By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 29, 2020
Home Minister Thapa And Defense Minister Pokharel In Quarantine By Newspapers Aug 29, 2020
UK Moves To Fast-track Coronavirus Vaccine If Safety Tests Passed By REUTERS Aug 29, 2020
Messi Seeks Meeting With Barcelona Board As He Wants To Leave Camp By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 29, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75