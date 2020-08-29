With 884 New Cases, Nepal’s Total COVID-19 Cases Surge To 37410

Aug. 29, 2020, 4:44 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 884 COVID-19 cases in Nepal on Saturday. With this, the total cases surge to 37,340Link

He said that in 10971 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 884 persons were found with the virus infection.

He said that 313 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 56 percent.

Currently, there are 16578 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 10144 are in institutional isolation and 6445 are in home isolation. Some 8035 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

There are 12 deaths today. With this 37410 infection, there are 16578 in isolation, 20555 recoveries and 207 deaths.

