Nepal To Restrict Upon Arrival Visa For Foreigners From September 1

Department of Immigration (DoI) has directed its office at Tribhuvan International Airport to issue visas to foreigners who have gained prerequisite-permission from the government of Nepal to enter the country from September 1 reports The Himalayan Times.

The foreigners entering the country will have to produce the proof of their RT-PCR tests (in negative) issued no more than 72 hours ago.

As per the decision taken by the Council of Ministers on August 20, the DoI has issued the directive to continue with the suspension of the visa-on-arrival facility at the arrival point, which had come into effect from March 22.

According to the directive, on-arrival visa will be issued to the foreigners holding diplomatic and official passports or to employees at various diplomatic missions and sectors affiliated to UN, and other development partner organisations on official recommendation reports the Daily.

All the foreigners will have to stay in a home quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. However, the persons whose names have already been forwarded by the MoHA and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) will be granted on-arrival visa.

Nepali citizens leaving the country in foreign employment, and others including businesspersons and students, will be allowed to depart on producing the official documents and valid passports.

Although travelling to foreign countries has been restricted, Nepalis intending to leave the country for medical treatment and others for visiting their family members abroad will be granted permission for departure on submitting valid documents.

The immigration officers have been directed to issue departure permissions to those who fill in the form after producing legal documents at the time of departure.