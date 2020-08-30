Nepal’s COVID-19 Cases Surge To 38561 With 1221 New Cases On Sunday

Nepal’s COVID-19 Cases Surge To 38561 With 1221 New Cases On Sunday

Aug. 30, 2020, 4:38 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 1221 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. This is the single highest case in Nepal. With this, the total number reaches 38561

He also said that in 12717 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, 1221 persons were found with the virus infection. More

He said that 267 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 54 percent.

Currently, there are 17518 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 10612 are in institutional isolation and 6906 are in home isolation. Some 8035 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

There are 14 deaths today. With this 38561 infection, there are 17518 in isolation, 20822 recovery and 221 deaths.

