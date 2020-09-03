Kathmandu Valley Records 445 New COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Records 445 New COVID-19 Cases

Sept. 3, 2020, 4:53 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 445 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 13,413 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 445 persons were found to be infected with the novel coronavirus in the Valley, informed Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the ministry in the daily press briefing today.

He said that of the new cases, 357 were detected in Kathmandu, 42 were detected in Bhaktapur and 46 were detected in Lalitpur.

The new cases were detected in Udayapur 2, Okhadhunga 7, Jhapa 12, Terhathum 2, Dhankuta 3, Morang 46, Sankhuwasabha 6, Sunsari 27, Parsa 65, Bara 71, Dhanusa 64, Mahottari 20, Rautahat 29, Saptari 1, Sarlahi 109, Kavre 7, Chitwan 56, Dolakha 5, Dhading 3, Nuwakot 4, Makwanpur 22, Ramechhap 1, Sindhupalchowk 3, Kaski 31, Gorkha 5, Tanahun 3, Nawalparasi (East) 6, Lamjung 9, Baglung 1, Kapilvastu 11, Gulmi 10, Dang 4, Nawalparasi (West) 9, Palpa 2, Pyuthan 2, Bardiya 5, Banke 8, Rupandehi 52, Kalikot 2, Jajarkot 1, Dailekh 6, Salyan 2, Surkhet 7, Ahcham 6, Kanchanpur 3, Kailali 15, Doti 4, Darchula 2, Bajhang 10 and Baitadi 2.

Professor Dr. Gautam confirmed 1,228 new cases of COVID-19 on Thrusday.

He said that in 13,413 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 1,228 persons, 394 females and 834 males were found to be infected with the novel coronavirus.

He also said that 917 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 56 per cent.

Currently, there are 18,413 active cases of COVID-19 of which 10,671 are in institutional isolation and 7,742 are in home isolation. Some 6,749 people, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 42,877 including 24,207 cases of recovery and 257 death cases.

Of the active COVID-19 patients, 141 are admitted to ICU and 17 are receiving treatment in ventilator facility.

