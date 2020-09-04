Kathmandu Valley Log On To 454 New Cases Of COVID-19

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 454 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

He said that 13638 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RCT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 454 persons were found to be infected with the novel coronavirus. Of the 454 new cases, were detected in 386 Kathmandu, 36 were detected in Bhaktapur and 32 were detected in Lalitpur.

The new cases were detected in Udayapur 1, Khotang 2 Okhadhunga 2, Jhapa 28, Terhathum, Morang 76, Sunsari 39, Parsa 27, Bara 21, Dhanusa 43, Mahottari 46, Rautahat 2, Saptari 26, Sarlahi 80, Siraha 1, Kavre 7, Chitwan 82, Dolakha 2, Dhading 19, Nuwakot 5, Makwanpur 18, Rasuwa 1,Ramechhap 5, Sindhupalchowk 4, Sindhuli 2, Kaski 20, Gorkha 26, Tanahun 12, Nawalparasi (East) 28, Lamjung 10, Baglung 1, Syangja 3, Kapilvastu 7, Gulmi 2, Dang 7, , Palpa 6, Bardiya 14, Banke 48, Rupandehi 44, Jajarkot 2, Jumla 21, Dailekh 9, Salyan 2, Rukum West 1, Salyan 1, Surkhet 22, Ahcham 1, Kanchanpur 5, Kailali 52, Doti 4, Darchula 3, Bajhang 3 and Baitadi 3.

He said that in 13,638 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 1359 persons were found to be infected with the novel coronavirus.

He also said that 1354 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 58 percent.

Currently, there are 18,404 active cases of COVID-19 of which 10942 are in institutional isolation and 7462 are in home isolation. Some 6,749 people, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 44236 including 25561 cases of recovery and 271 death cases. Of the active COVID-19 patients, 151 are admitted to the ICU and 26 are receiving treatment in the ventilator facility.

Photo courtesy:Deshsanchar