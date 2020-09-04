Nepal’s Total COVID-19 Cases Reaches 44268 With 1359 New Cases On Friday

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 1359 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. With this, the total reaches 44236.

He said that in 13,638 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 1359 persons were found to be infected with the novel coronavirus.More

He also said that 1354 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 58 percent.

Currently, there are 18,404 active cases of COVID-19 of which 10942 are in institutional isolation and 7462 are in home isolation. Some 6,749 people, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 44236 including 25561 cases of recovery and 271 death cases.

Of the active COVID-19 patients, 151 are admitted to the ICU and 26 are receiving treatment in the ventilator facility.