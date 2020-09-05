Nepal Confirms 1041 COVID-19 New Cases With Total Reaches 45277 On Saturday

Nepal Confirms 1041 COVID-19 New Cases With Total Reaches 45277 On Saturday

Sept. 5, 2020, 4:32 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 1041 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. With this total reaches 45277. More

He said that 12473Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RCT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 1041 persons were found to be infected with the novel coronavirus. Professor Dr. Gautam informed that 9 people die due to COVID-19.

He also said that 1566 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 60 per cent.

Currently, there are 17870 active cases of COVID-19 of which 9836 are in institutional isolation and 8004 are in home isolation. Some 6561 people, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 45277 including 27127 cases of recovery and 280 death cases.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

International Vulture Awareness Day Celebrated
Sep 05, 2020
Supreme Court Pronounced Landmark Decision On COVID-19
Sep 05, 2020
Asia-Pacific Countries Pledged Bold And Innovative Action For Food Security And livelihoods
Sep 05, 2020
Cabinet Reshuffle Is Not An Agenda Now: PM Oli
Sep 05, 2020
Light To Moderate Rain Likely To Occur Across
Sep 05, 2020

More on Health

Global COVID-19 cases exceed 26.4 million; WHO Says No Widespread Vaccination Until Mid-2021 By Agencies 7 hours, 11 minutes ago
Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine Produced Antibody Response: The Lancet By REUTERS 21 hours, 53 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Log On To 454 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 51 minutes ago
Nepal’s Total COVID-19 Cases Reaches 44268 With 1359 New Cases On Friday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
COVID-19 Vaccine Could Come In Late October In U.S By REUTERS 1 day, 8 hours ago
7,000 Health Workers Dead From Coronavirus, Says Amnesty By Agencies 1 day, 9 hours ago

The Latest

International Vulture Awareness Day Celebrated By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 05, 2020
Supreme Court Pronounced Landmark Decision On COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 05, 2020
Asia-Pacific Countries Pledged Bold And Innovative Action For Food Security And livelihoods By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 05, 2020
Cabinet Reshuffle Is Not An Agenda Now: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 05, 2020
Chinese, Indian Defense Ministers Discuss Border Tension In Moscow By Agencies Sep 05, 2020
Rhea Chakraborty’s Brother Held Probing Bollywood ‘Drug Network’ By Agencies Sep 05, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75