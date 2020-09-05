Nepal Confirms 1041 COVID-19 New Cases With Total Reaches 45277 On Saturday

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 1041 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. With this total reaches 45277. More

He said that 12473Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RCT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 1041 persons were found to be infected with the novel coronavirus. Professor Dr. Gautam informed that 9 people die due to COVID-19.

He also said that 1566 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 60 per cent.

Currently, there are 17870 active cases of COVID-19 of which 9836 are in institutional isolation and 8004 are in home isolation. Some 6561 people, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 45277 including 27127 cases of recovery and 280 death cases.