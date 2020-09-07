Kathmandu Valley Records 326 New COVID-19 Cases On Monday

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 326 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

Professor Dr. Gautam said that in 9218 PCR Test Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, 293 persons were found to be infected with the novel coronavirus.

Out of 326, 293 were detected in Kathmandu, 13 were detected in Bhaktapur and 20 were detected in Lalitpur.

He also said that 1736 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 65 percent.

Currently, there are 16259 active cases of COVID-19 of which 9069 are in institutional isolation and 7190 are in home isolation. Some 4739 people, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active COVID-19 patients, 171 are admitted to the ICU and 20 are receiving treatment with ventilator facility.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 47236 including 30677 cases of recovery and 300 death cases.