India Is Considering To Trial The Vaccine Developed By Russia

Sept. 8, 2020, 6:56 p.m.

Dr. VK Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog on Tuesday said that the vaccine developed by Russia has been under consideration."The vaccine developed by Russia has been under consideration of the country. The government of Russia approached our government and sought help on two counts- to consider its manufacturing through our network of companies, and phase 3 studies in India," Dr. Paul was quoted as saying by ANI.

"The government of India attaches great importance to this offer of partnership from a very special friend of this nation, and on both the tracks there has been significant movement," he further added.

India reported 75,809 cases in the last 24 hours which took the total number of Covid-19 cases to 42,80,423 on Tuesday. Also, as many as 1,133 new deaths in the same period pushed the death toll to 72,775.

