Kathmandu Valley Records 396 New Cases Of COVID-19

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), on Tuesday confirmed 396 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, 396 persons, 148 females and 248 males were found with the virus infection in the valley itself, informed Professor Dr. Gautam, spokesperson of the ministry in the daily press briefing today.

Of the new cases, 300 cases, 101 females and 199 males, were detected in Kathmandu, 58 cases, 26 females and 32 males, were detected in Bhaktapur and 38 cases, 21 females and 7 males, were detected in Lalitpur.

Moreover, some 902 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded across the nation, taking the national tally to 48,138 including 32,964 cases of recovery and 306 death cases.

He also said that 2287 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 65 percent.

Currently, there are 14868 active cases of COVID-19 of which 8058 are in institutional isolation and 6815are in home isolation. Some 5310 people, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active COVID-19 patients, 144 are admitted to the ICU and 25 are receiving treatment with ventilator facility.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 48138 including 32964 cases of recovery with 68.5 percent and 306 death cases.