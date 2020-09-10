Nepal Adds 1246 COVID-19 New Infections, 1818 Recovery With 50465 Total Cases

Nepal Adds 1246 COVID-19 New Infections, 1818 Recovery With 50465 Total Cases

Sept. 10, 2020, 4:36 p.m.

Professor Dr.Jageshwor Gutam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population, confirmed 1246 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. With this the total cases reached to 5-465. More

In 11,144 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 1246 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection, informed professor Dr. Gautam in the daily press briefing today.

He said that 1818 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 71 per cent.

He also said that there are 14448 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 8010 patients are in institutional isolation and 6438 are in home isolation. Some 5806 people, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active cases of COVID-19, some 165 patients are admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of which 2 are receiving treatment with ventilator facility. There are 5 deaths.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 50465 including 35700 cases of recovery and 317 death cases.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Four million Jobs Added To Nepal’s Economy In The Past Decade: The World Bank Report
Sep 10, 2020
ADB Releases Latest Statistical Report For Asia And Pacific, Updates Database
Sep 10, 2020
UNICEF Calls Government Civil Society And Development Partners To Work To Prevent Suicide Among Children And Young People In Nepal
Sep 10, 2020
Himalaya Airlines Secures Certification To ISO 9001:2015
Sep 10, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Records 576 New Cases Of COVID-19 On Thursday
Sep 10, 2020

More on Health

India Reports Record Daily Jump Of 95,735 Coronavirus Cases By REUTERS 5 hours, 36 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Records 576 New Cases Of COVID-19 On Thursday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 51 minutes ago
Brazil Trials Of Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine Show Promising Results – Governor By Agencies 14 hours, 58 minutes ago
WHO Says Vaccine Safety Top Priority, As AstraZeneca Pauses Study By REUTERS 1 day, 3 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Records 464 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Nepal Confirmed 1,081 New COVID-19Cases, Total Tally At 49,219 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Four million Jobs Added To Nepal’s Economy In The Past Decade: The World Bank Report By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2020
ADB Releases Latest Statistical Report For Asia And Pacific, Updates Database By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2020
UNICEF Calls Government Civil Society And Development Partners To Work To Prevent Suicide Among Children And Young People In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2020
Himalaya Airlines Secures Certification To ISO 9001:2015 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2020
Nepal Decides To Permit More Regular International Flights By Agencies Sep 10, 2020
Why We Need Smarter, Targeted Subsidies To Promote Solar Irrigation? By Labisha Uprety and Dr. Vishnu Prasad Pandey Sep 10, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75