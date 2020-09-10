Nepal Adds 1246 COVID-19 New Infections, 1818 Recovery With 50465 Total Cases

Professor Dr.Jageshwor Gutam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population, confirmed 1246 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. With this the total cases reached to 5-465. More

In 11,144 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 1246 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection, informed professor Dr. Gautam in the daily press briefing today.

He said that 1818 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 71 per cent.

He also said that there are 14448 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 8010 patients are in institutional isolation and 6438 are in home isolation. Some 5806 people, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active cases of COVID-19, some 165 patients are admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of which 2 are receiving treatment with ventilator facility. There are 5 deaths.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 50465 including 35700 cases of recovery and 317 death cases.