Flood Swept Away Dozens of Houses 22 Still Missing In Barhabishe

Flood Swept Away Dozens of Houses 22 Still Missing In Barhabishe

Sept. 13, 2020, 4:59 p.m.

So far, nine bodies have been recovered and 22 persons still missing in the landslide that swept away 19 houses in the landslide occurred at Ghaumthang of Bahrabise Municipality-7 in Sindhupalchowk on Sunday morning.

The landslide occurred early in the morning. The flood affected Bhirkharka, Nagpurja and New Tole. The flood highly damaged Nagpuje where three death body was recovered by policy. Seven houses were washed out by flood where 17 people are still missing.

landslide-sindhupalchwok-2.jpg

There are now 222 houses are put to high risk with the landslide. Sindhupalchowk district has been suffering natural disasters for quite a while, taking lives of many people and destroying huge property.

Chairman of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives and property in the landslide occurred at Ghaumthang of Bahrabise Municipality-7 in Sindhupalchowk on Sunday morning. He has urged all concerned to devote to the search for missing ones and relief distribution to the survivors.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Records 597 New Cases Over, 50 Fifty Percent Of COVID-19 Cases In Nepal
Sep 13, 2020
Nepal Records 1,039 new cases Of COVID-19,1,173 Recovered, Tally Reaches 54,159
Sep 13, 2020
Bangladesh Provides 5,000 Vials Anti-Viral Drug Remdesivir
Sep 13, 2020
Meena Shrestha Becomes The First Woman To Lead DOWSM
Sep 13, 2020
Generally Cloudy In Karnali And Sudurpashchim Province, Monsoon Wind Will Active
Sep 13, 2020

More on Flood, Earthquakes and disasters

Flood Washes Away Saljhandi-Dhorpatan Road In Baglung By Agencies 3 days, 10 hours ago
People Residing Nearby Mahakali River In Nepal Urged To Stay Safe As Dhauliganga Dam In India to Release Water By Agencies 1 week ago
Dhorpatan Landslide Swept Away 40 Households By Agencies 1 week, 2 days ago
Landslides Buried At Least 12 People In Kalikot District By Agencies 2 weeks ago
Towards Enhanced Disaster Risk Reduction In The Koshi River Basin: A Look At The Downstream Reaches Of Bihar In India By KRIPA SHRESTHA & NISHIKANT GUPTA 2 weeks, 5 days ago
Identity Of 10 Persons Missing Swept Away By River Disclosed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 4 days ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Records 597 New Cases Over, 50 Fifty Percent Of COVID-19 Cases In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 13, 2020
Nepal Records 1,039 new cases Of COVID-19,1,173 Recovered, Tally Reaches 54,159 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 13, 2020
Downfall Of The Indian National Congress By Niaz Rahman Sep 13, 2020
Bangladesh Provides 5,000 Vials Anti-Viral Drug Remdesivir By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 13, 2020
Historic Peace Talks Between The Taliban And The Afghan Government Begins By Agencies Sep 13, 2020
Meena Shrestha Becomes The First Woman To Lead DOWSM By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 13, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75