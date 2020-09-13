Flood Swept Away Dozens of Houses 22 Still Missing In Barhabishe

So far, nine bodies have been recovered and 22 persons still missing in the landslide that swept away 19 houses in the landslide occurred at Ghaumthang of Bahrabise Municipality-7 in Sindhupalchowk on Sunday morning.

The landslide occurred early in the morning. The flood affected Bhirkharka, Nagpurja and New Tole. The flood highly damaged Nagpuje where three death body was recovered by policy. Seven houses were washed out by flood where 17 people are still missing.

There are now 222 houses are put to high risk with the landslide. Sindhupalchowk district has been suffering natural disasters for quite a while, taking lives of many people and destroying huge property.

Chairman of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives and property in the landslide occurred at Ghaumthang of Bahrabise Municipality-7 in Sindhupalchowk on Sunday morning. He has urged all concerned to devote to the search for missing ones and relief distribution to the survivors.