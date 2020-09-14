Kathmandu District Records 440 New Cases Of COVID-19

Profesor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), on Monday confirmed 512 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

"In 10,878 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 512 persons, 180 females and 332 males, were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley itself," revealed the daily report released by the MoHP today.

Of the 512 new cases, 440 cases including 141 females and 299 males, were detected in Kathmandu, 43 cases including 28 females and 15 males, were detected in Bhaktapur and 29 cases, including 11 females and 18 males were detected in Lalitpur.

Moreover, some 1,170 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded across the nation on Saturday, taking the national tally to 55,329 including 39,576 cases of recovery and 360 death cases.