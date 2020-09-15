Domestic Flight And Long Route Bus Will Be Resumed From September 21

Minister for Agriculture and Cooperatives Ghan Shyam Bhusal informed that domestic flights and long route bus would be resumed from September 21.

He said that the meeting of the Council of Ministers has also decided to recommend Bam Dev Gautam to President Bidya Devi Bhandari for the vacant position of member of the National Assembly (NA).

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had earlier told a meeting of the Secretariat of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) that leader Gautam would be recommended for the vacant post of a member in the NA.

Although there were speculative reports that the Cabinet meeting was likely to re-appoint Kulman Ghishing as the Managing Director of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), Minister Bhusal said that no agenda in this regard was put forward in the Cabinet meeting.